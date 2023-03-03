Upcoming local events and gatherings

Friday, March 3

Gloria Theatre: Jesus Revolution, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Gloria Theatre: Jesus Revolution, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 5

Woodstock Lions Pancake/Sausage Day: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lions Clubhouse, 2335 N. St. Rt. 559 Woodstock

Gloria Theatre: Jesus Revolution, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7

Finance Committee of the Mechanicsburg Public Library: will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the library.

Wednesday, March 8

Tax Incentive Review Council meeting: 9 a.m. at Champaign County Community Center, Conference Room C, 1512 S US Hwy 68, Urbana

Friday, March 10

TWIG 13’s Spring Jewelry and Accessory Sale: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Large Conference Room on the first floor of Mercy Health Urbana Hospital

Kiwanis Club of Champaign County “Night at the Races” – Festivities begin at 6:30 p.m., the ponies run at 7 p.m. at the VFW on Court Street in Urbana.

Tuesday, March 14

Drive thru chicken noodle dinner: Concord UM Church, 2963 state Route 560, 4-7 p.m. Call 937-652-3764. Dinner includes: homemade noodles and chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, and dessert. Cost: donation.

Mt. Carmel Cemetery Board regular meeting: 6 p.m. at Salem Township Meeting Hall, 1635 E. Kingscreek Road, (Kingscreek), Urbana

Wednesday, March 15

Champaign County community blood drive: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 South U.S. 68, Urbana. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the new Donor Time app.

Thursday, March 16

Author Beth Macy at Champaign County Library: 6:30 p.m. to discuss her most recent book, Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice, and the Future of America’s Overdose Crisis. Program free to the public.

Friday, March 17

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. at the municipal building

Thursday, March 23

4th Annual Antique Appraisal Fair: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Wednesday, March 29

Graham BOE meeting: 5:30 p.m. at GHS Media Center (changed from March 20)

Saturday, April 22

Celebrate Trails Day: at the Champaign Family YMCA from 9 a.m. to noon

Saturday, May 20

Mid-American Band Organ Rally: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Sunday, May 21

Mid-American Band Organ Rally: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Saturday, June 10

Healthy Kids Day: at Melvin Miller Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — free event

Saturday, June 17

Vintage Car Show – Showcasing cars between 1890-1930: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Saturday, June 24

Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urbana 29th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 25

Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urbana 29th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.