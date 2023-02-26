Graham wins D-II wrestling sectional

ST. PARIS – Graham won the Division II wrestling sectional over 11 other squads with 341.5 team points on Saturday.

All 14 of the Falcons’ wrestlers advanced to the Division II district tournament to be held this Friday and Saturday at Wilmington High School.

Claiming sectional titles for Graham were 106 pounds Jake Landis, 113 Kaleb Morris, 120 Colt Ryan, 132 Brogan Tucker, 138 Hayden Hughes, 144 Bryce Kohler, 150 Eli Jacks, 157 Luke James, 165 Gunner Cramblett, 175 Joey Mockbee and 190 Chett Mannier.

Placing second was Carter DeMarco (126).

Kaden Marshall (215) was third and Kaden Barnes (285) was fourth.

Urbana district qualifiers included Layne Settle (second at 144) and Max Tucker (fourth at 175).

Division III

West Liberty-Salem had three district qualifiers during Saturday’s Division III wrestling sectional at Covington.

Qualifying for the Tigers were Jacob Griffith (second at 132), Matthew Christison (third at 150) and Wylie Harbour (fourth at 215).

WL-S placed eighth as a team at the sectional with 78 points.

At the Division III sectional at Versailles on Saturday, Triad’s Awesom Mitchell qualified for the district by placing second at 175.

At the Central District sectional at Ridgedale, Mechanicsburg placed second with 172 points. Pleasant won with 215 points.

Qualifying for the district tournament for the Indians were Nolan Fraley (first at 106), Parker Cook (first at 175), Ronnie Thomas (first at 190), Zane Hitchcock (first at 215), Wade Naff (third at 126), Braedon Brown (third at 165), Braedon Buxton (third at 285) and Connor Shultz (fourth at 113).

Basketball

COLUMBUS – Patriot Prep rallied to defeat Mechanicsburg, 63-52, in the Division IV boys basketball sectional on Saturday.

The Indians were out-scored, 31-19, in the second half.

Mechanicsburg finishes the season at 1-22 overall.