Schipfer leads OWU into NCAA tournament

GREENCASTLE, Ind. – Junior guard Kasey Schipfer of Mechanicsburg had 4 points during an 18-0 second-half run that turned the game around while the Ohio Wesleyan defense clamped down and allowed Oberlin only 5 points during a stretch of nearly 12 minutes as the Bishops defeated the Yeowomen in the North Coast Athletic Conference tournament championship game on Saturday in Greencastle, Ind.

The win gives Ohio Wesleyan its first NCAC tournament title since the 2008-09 season and sends the Bishops on to the NCAA Division III tournament, scheduled to begin this week.

Schipfer led the Bishops with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 4 assists and received the Nan Nichols Award as the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after averaging 24 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists,and 2.7 steals per game during the 3-game run. Schipfer’s 22 points in the championship game also raised her career total to 1,015, making her the 18th Ohio Wesleyan women’s basketball player to surpass the 1,000-point mark.