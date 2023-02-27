Mechanicsburg Public Library March activities

60 South Main Street Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044 (937) 834-2004 mpl@mechanicsburgohlibrary.org https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/

Hours of operation: Monday –Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday: Closed

________

Wednesdays, March 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29, 2023 from 11 am-11:45

am: Story Time Ages 2 – 5. These programs are intended to support early

learning in a group setting. Join us for a mixture of stories and activities that

provide enjoyable opportunities for the children to practice skills that prepare

them for reading. Light snacks will be served. Donations of nutritional snacks are

appreciated.

___

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 from 2 pm-7pm: Quilt Guild Ages 18 +.

Are you interested in quilts? Quilted a little? Been quilting for years. Whatever

your level, join our group and share the craft with others.

Thursday, March 2, 2023 from 3:30 pm-6:30 pm: Dr. Seuss Party

Ages 5 – 12. Come Celebrate the life and works of Dr. Seuss! There will be Dr.

Seuss trivia, character search and find, crafts, and coloring pages!

___

Thursdays, March 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30, 2023 from 5 pm-6 pm: Yoga

with Marissa Abraham All Ages. Experience all the benefits that yoga can

offer in this class for any experience level. Marissa Abraham will lead class!

Classes are every Thursday until June 29 @ 5 PM! Please bring your own mats!

Yoga will be outside! We will take a break for the month of July and will start back

up in mid-August.

___

Fridays, March 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31, 2023 from 10 am-10:30 am:

Roaming Readers Walking Club Ages 18 +. Need help starting a

consistent fitness routine? Join the Roaming Readers Walking Club! The club

meets every Friday @ 10 AM. We will walk for 30 minutes around

Mechanicsburg and discuss your latest or favorite books!

___

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm: Mosaic Shamrock

Door Hanger Ages 18 +. This craft features bright green shamrocks and

patterned “tiles”. Using glue and scissors, you can attach the squares to the

shamrocks for a mosaic or patchwork design. The shamrocks make a cute St.

Patrick’s Day door hanger decoration.

___

Thursday, March 9, 2023 from 4 pm-5 pm: Lego Club Ages 5 – 12.

Imagine it. Build it. Legos and K’nex will be provided. Donations of new

Legos or money to purchase additional Legos are welcome.

___

Thursday, March 9, 2023 from 6:30 pm-7:30 pm: One Book, Many

Communities Opening Event at St. Paris Public Library All Ages.

The region-wide One Book, Many Communities program kicks-off on Thursday,

March 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the St. Paris Public Library, 127 East Main Street, St.

Paris, Ohio, with A History of Bluegrass Music featuring Bill Purk and Reed

Jones. This, like all OBMC activities, is FREE and open to all.

___

Saturday, March 11, 2023 from 1 pm-2 pm: Genealogy Basics All

Ages. Learn the basics of researching your family tree. Registration is required.

You can go to our website, email mpl@mechanicsburgohlibrary.org, call 937-

834-2004, or come in person.

___

Saturday, March 11, 2023 from 1 pm-2 pm: Mosaic Shamrock

Door Hanger Ages 18 +. This craft features bright green shamrocks and

patterned “tiles”. Using glue and scissors, you can attach the squares to the

shamrocks for a mosaic or patchwork design. The shamrocks make a cute St.

Patrick’s Day door hanger decoration.

___

Monday, March 13, 2023 from 3:30 pm-4:30 pm: Explorer’s Club

Ages 6 (Kindergarten) – 5th Grade. In March, we will explore the History

of Ramadan!

___

Saturday, March 18, 2023 from 11 am-12 pm: Book Chats &

Snacks: Mystery Ages 13 – 18. A tween/teen book club that focuses on a

genre/author/topic. Meets the 2nd or 3rd Saturday of each month from 11AM-Noon. Snacks will be provided.

___

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm: Clothespin

Carrots Ages 18 +. Come make these adorable clothespin carrots! They are

so easy to make and would look adorable on an Easter tier tray stand.

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 from 7 pm-8 pm: Book Talk at

Champaign County Library Ages 18 +. Champaign County Library will

be hosting a book talk on Jess Montgomery’s The Widows series for One Book,

Many Communities.

___

Thursday, March 23, 2023 from 2:30 pm-3:30 pm: PG DN Ages 13

– 18. A tween/teen book club that reads a specific title each month and then

gathers on the 4th Thursday to share thoughts and opinions. Meets from 2:30-

3:30 PM. January’s book is Nimona by Noelle Steveson.

___

Friday, March 24, 2023 from 11 am-11:30 pm: Hoopla Introduction

Ages 18 +. Patrons will learn how to sign up for Hoopla with their library card

for free. They will also learn how to navigate the app to access audiobooks,

ebooks, comics, movies, TV, magazines, and music. Participants should bring

their library card and 4 digit PIN number to get started.

___

Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 11 am-12 pm: PAWS for Reading

“Pop-in” Ages 6 – 18. “Pop-in” at the library any time between 11 AM and 12

PM to read to Emma! No registration needed! Emma is a Certified Animal

Assisted Therapy dog owned, trained, and handled by a volunteer member of

DOGTOR Animal Assisted Therapy, Springfield, Ohio.

___

Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 1 pm-2 pm: Clothespin Carrots

Ages 18 +. Come make these adorable clothespin carrots! They are so easy to

make and would look adorable on an Easter tier tray stand.

___

Tuesday, March 28, 2022 from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm: 1920’s Kahoot

Trivia All Ages. Show off your 1920’s knowledge at trivia! Please download

the Kahoot app before coming!

Coloring Contest! Kids ages 4-12 are invited to participate in a St.

Patrick’s-themed coloring contest sponsored by the Friends of the

Mechanicsburg Public Library. Pick up coloring sheets starting February 27

and return them by April 1.

Story Walk! Enjoy our new Story Walk, located at Goshen Park. The

current story is The 12 Days of St. Patrick’s Day by Jenna Lettice. What is

a Story Walk? The Mechanicsburg Public Library StoryWalk® is a

delightful, innovative way for children — and adults — to enjoy reading and

the outdoors at the same time