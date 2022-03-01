UHS cheerleaders in Top 10

The Urbana High School Varsity Competition Cheer Team competed at the 30th annual OASSA Cheer & Dance State Competition on February 27. The Urbana Climbers competed in the D3 Non-Building division, the largest division in the competition, where they earned a top 10 placement. Team members are pictured: Top row, left to right: Baley Smith, Amarah Portis, Kaelyn Jordan, Addisyn Sebastinas, Sydnie Hoffman, Mikala McClung, Riley Smith, Arianna Souders, and Kenadi McKee. Bottom row, left to right: Taylor Prater, Christina Moore, Kaeleigh Bean, and Joplin Sloat. Coaches, not pictured: Jenny Payne and Amy Russell.

The Urbana High School Varsity Competition Cheer Team competed at the 30th annual OASSA Cheer & Dance State Competition on February 27. The Urbana Climbers competed in the D3 Non-Building division, the largest division in the competition, where they earned a top 10 placement. Team members are pictured: Top row, left to right: Baley Smith, Amarah Portis, Kaelyn Jordan, Addisyn Sebastinas, Sydnie Hoffman, Mikala McClung, Riley Smith, Arianna Souders, and Kenadi McKee. Bottom row, left to right: Taylor Prater, Christina Moore, Kaeleigh Bean, and Joplin Sloat. Coaches, not pictured: Jenny Payne and Amy Russell. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/03/web1_cheer.jpg The Urbana High School Varsity Competition Cheer Team competed at the 30th annual OASSA Cheer & Dance State Competition on February 27. The Urbana Climbers competed in the D3 Non-Building division, the largest division in the competition, where they earned a top 10 placement. Team members are pictured: Top row, left to right: Baley Smith, Amarah Portis, Kaelyn Jordan, Addisyn Sebastinas, Sydnie Hoffman, Mikala McClung, Riley Smith, Arianna Souders, and Kenadi McKee. Bottom row, left to right: Taylor Prater, Christina Moore, Kaeleigh Bean, and Joplin Sloat. Coaches, not pictured: Jenny Payne and Amy Russell. Submitted photo