Peoples Savings Bank on Scioto robbed; police seeking assistance to catch thief

Urbana police are currently on the scene and investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Peoples Savings Bank, 618 Scioto Street, just after 9 a.m. Thursday, July 1. Investigators are processing the scene and speaking with witness/victims inside the bank. No one was injured. The robber fled the scene on foot with an undetermined amount of money.

Police have received the following description of the robber:

· White male

· 5’10” tall

· 175 lbs.

· Mid 30’s – 40’s

Clothing – light colored knee-length shorts, dark colored shirt, dark colored baseball cap with a green insignia on it and a tattoo on back of the robber’s left leg.

Police are releasing still photos of the robber, asking for the public to help to identify him.

Police are asking if anyone saw anything suspicious that may be related to this robbery to notify them at 937-652-4350.

Pictured are video surveillance images of the man who robbed Peoples Savings Bank on Scioto Street in Urbana. Images via Peoples/UPD

Submitted story

Info from Urbana Police Division.

