UHS students hold career week

Urbana High School Career Based Intervention (CBI) students developed Career Week for their high school. CBI students reached out to area businesses, colleges and the military to gather resources to share with students as well as conducted research in their career interest of choice. Topics included Enrollment, Enlistment, Employment, Ohio Hi-Point, Professional Certifications/Credentials, Associate’s Degree and Bachelor’s Degree. They created daily trivia questions and did you know facts to be shared on the daily announcements and gathered enough resources to be able to have daily raffles. Next year their goal is to have a Career Day when they can invite area businesses, colleges and Ohio Hi-Point to set up in the gymnasium.

UHS CBI students are shown above.

