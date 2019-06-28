Pets of the Week

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Kami is waiting for her fur-ever home. She’s a 2-year-old female calico cat. She’s sweet and would do well in just about any home. Kami is friendly, likes to be petted and brushed and she gets along with other cats. She has been spayed, is up to date on her vaccinations and has tested negative for feline leukemia. Come visit Kami in the teen room.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana and visit www.pawsurbana.com

Garage/bake sale at PAWS: Sat, June 29 at 10 a.m.-3 p.m. rain or shine! Everything’s under cover. We are asking for donations of clean, gently used items (no clothing please). Direct sales reps may reserve tables. Call for details: 937-653-6233.

Kroger Rewards Program: A portion of the shopping money you spend at your local Kroger can be donated to PAWS. Go to www.krogercommunityrewards.com and under Find an Organization, use PAWS number JC806. If you have any questions about the program, call 1-800-KROGERS (576-4377) and they’re happy to assist you.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Rufus is a 2-year-old Jack Russell mix who weighs 12 pounds. An owner surrender through no fault of his own, he is shy, but with time warms up nicely. He needs a patient owner to help with house training but we think he will get the hang of it quickly. He’s dog-friendly, but unsure of cats. We will cat-test him if needed. He would do better in a home with older children who respect a dog’s personal space. He is treat-motivated and that is helpful in training him. He’s neutered, microchipped and is current on all vaccinations. He heartworm tested negative and is up to date on flea, tick and heart worm prevention. If you would like to give this spunky boy a forever home, see adoption application info below.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (cat)

Eponine is a medium-haired Calico kitten, playful with other kittens and likes to climb on her cat tree to look out the window. Beautiful, sweet and fun, she is litter trained as well as spayed, microchipped and current on all vaccinations. She has been dewormed and is up to date on flea prevention. Eponine is looking for her home where she can rule the house.

Prepare for the 4th: Get your pet microchipped for $15 Saturday, June 29 from 10 a.m.- noon Cash, credit, debit accepted. Drive to the clinic building at the end of the asphalt driveway. Also, CCAWL will be closed the week of the 4th.

Dog/cat adoption applications are at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or pick one up at our facility during business hours. Adoption fee for puppies/dogs is $165. Lower rates apply for Senior Dogs. Fees cover spay/neuter, Da2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, rabies, worming, heartworm test, flea and heartworm prevention, microchip. Pets are groomed and receive dental cleaning with any necessary extractions. Only cash, credit or debit accepted. For info, call 937-834-5236 or tour our campus, 3858 state Route 56, M’burg 43044. Hours: Tuesday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursday/Friday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Needed supplies, volunteer info and events are on our webpage and Facebook. For dog and cat listings: adoptapet.com and petfinder.com. CCAWL members have access to our campus, indoor/outdoor dog park, grooming facility and more. Senior Day is the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month, noon-2 p.m. Relax in our Senior Center room and get doggie love and kisses. The CCAWL provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic open to the public. During business hours, pre-pay, fill out a surgery info paper and release form and receive a surgery date. Mixins & Fixins restaurant, M’burg, has a 1st Thursday of every month Beef & Noodle Dinner with 50 percent of proceeds going to CCAWL. Pizza Alley, Mechanicsburg, donates 5 percent of all sales to CCAWL.

Barely Used Pets

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

Info from shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

