Two killed in Union Township crash

Two people on a motorcycle died as the result of a crash with a truck on Sunday at approximately 5:15 p.m.

The Champaign County 911 center received a call regarding a two-vehicle injury crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of East State Route 29 at South Ludlow Road in Union Township.

Sheriff’s deputies and Mechanicsburg Fire/EMS were immediately dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, it was discovered that a 2024 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by a John Howard Baker, 65, of Huber Heights, Ohio, was southbound on S. Ludlow Road. Baker failed to yield at the intersection and pulled in front of a 2004 Ford Truck, hauling a travel trailer, which was eastbound on E. State Route 29, driven by Kevin Criss, 30, of Carrollton, Ohio, resulting in the crash.

Baker and his passenger, Alisa Britton, 51, also of Huber Heights, Ohio, were ejected from the motorcycle. The motorcycle came to rest in the ditch on the north side of E. State Route 29, where it caught fire.

Baker was pronounced dead at the scene. Britton was transported to Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Criss and the passengers in the Ford Truck were treated by EMS on scene. The Multi-County Crash Team, consisting of Sheriff’s Offices from Union, Hardin, Logan and Champaign counties, investigated the traffic crash.

This incident remains under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.