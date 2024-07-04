OSU Alumni Club hosts summer events

Pictured are Sydney and Sadie Sponheim as they show off their new bike ride t-shirts while parents Drew and Kathy and brother Anders look on. Also shown are Janine Evans who is holding the cards which she hopes will turn out to be a winning hand for a prize and Jill Michael. Submitted photo Pictured are President James Landenburg, board member Vickie Murphy, Buckeye Man (club member Larry Lokai), Secretary Andrea Butsch, Vice President Julie Balmer and Treasurer Chris Harmison. Submitted photo

Submitted story

The Ohio State Alumni Club of Champaign County held a bike ride on the morning of June 2.

About $1,200 was raised to provide scholarships for freshmen from Champaign County attending Ohio State. In addition to the riders’ fees, sponsors from throughout Champaign County contributed additional money and merchandise. Despite a cool, rainy beginning, the weather cleared off, leading to a successful ride. Participants received a tee shirt and collected a playing card at 5 stops to create a poker hand which determined the winners of donated prizes.

OSU alumni and guests from Champaign County were joined by Buckeye Man and a Jim Tressel doppelganger at the recent meet-and-greet event held at Folck Family Farms and Winery. The Buckeyes enjoyed food, fellowship, conversations about Buckeye football, and, of course, a wine tasting. There were drawings for Buckeye swag, and the evening concluded with the singing of “Carmen Ohio.”

Plans for the Summer Send-Off have been finalized. The picnic is scheduled for Sunday, July 21 at 6 p.m. at Pretty Prairie Farm, 4440 Prairie Road, Urbana. All Ohio State Alumni and current OSU students in Champaign County are invited to attend this free event, but are asked to RSVP to Chris Harmison at [email protected] or (937) 652-3546 by July 17.

There will be an acknowledgement of the scholarship winners from Champaign County and the election of officers. As always, food will be provided.

Submitted by the OSU Alumni Club