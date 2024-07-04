Mile race event is July 13

Submitted story

MECHANICSBURG — Summer Celebration is Saturday, July 13 at Goshen Memorial Park. The annual 1-mile run/walk to honor and support local veterans and their families will be at the park bottom. Registration is at 8 a.m. with a $10 (cash) entry fee and run/walk starts at 9 a.m.

The course is a scenic path through the park with terrain of gravel track and grass. Event is open to everyone including friendly pets.

Questions, or further information please email Kathy Durham at [email protected].

Info from event organizers