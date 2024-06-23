Lauck to coach WL-S girls cross country

Lauck

WEST LIBERTY – Aaron Lauck has been hired to replace Ann Vogel as the West Liberty-Salem girls cross country head coach.

Lauck has coached the Big Orange middle school program for the past 10 years and led the girls team to a middle school state title in 2019 and the boys team to state titles in 2022 and 2023.

“It is an honor and a privilege to coach the Big Orange high school girls,” said Lauck. “I am excited to lead these exceptional young ladies and uphold the high standards of commitment, work ethic and success that Coach Vogel established and maintained for the last 32 years. I am extremely thankful Coach Vogel will continue to have a vital role in the Big Orange running in meet management, media relations and consultation.”

Lauck will be the fifth coach in the program’s 43-year history.