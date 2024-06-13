School moves forward with income tax renewal

By Alixandria Wells-Good

Contributing writer

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg School Board of Education met on Monday, June 10 at 6 p.m. at Mechanicsburg Schools.

Superintendent Dr. Danielle Prohaska then announced spring sports commendations. Many students and coaches were recognized at this time for their various awards and achievements in the spring sports.

Prohaska went on to recognize Kassie Coffman for receiving the George B. Chapman Jr. Math Teacher Award of Excellence.

Paul McMahill shared that Ohio Hi-Point held their convocation ceremony last month. He stated that the school had 244 graduates.

Board member Todd Boeck shared with the board details of a recent building and grounds committee meeting. Boeck stated that at the meeting many summer work items were discussed, and several possible projects. He went on to say that work will be done this summer on the parking lot steps, installing new railings, bush maintenance, and other items. He said that bathroom renovations will begin this week. He stated that the committee also discussed the possibility of adding a second throwing area for the track and field, and updating some signage in the weight room.

The board accepted several donations at the meeting. Burg Nutrition donated $95, the Pizza Alley donated ice cream cards for elementary students achieving reading goals, and two flat screen TVs were donated from Judith A. Johnson for the 8th grade breakfast,

Recommendations from the treasurer, Scott Maruniak, included a motion to approve a resolution to proceed with the proposition of a renewal income tax spanning 15 years to be on the November 5 ballot. He also recommended the board approve the renewal of insurance coverage for property, fleet, liability, and cyber with the Ohio School Plan for fiscal year 2025 in the amount of $67,456. All recommendations from the treasurer were approved.

The board then approved a motion to approve the placement of Prohaska at Step 11 of the Superintendent Salary Schedule effective August 1, 2024 for the upcoming school year.

The board went on to approve student fees for the 2024-2025 school year. Fees for grades kindergarten through 4 are $50, while grade 5 is $65. Fees for middle school students are $65.

The board then went into executive session.

The next board of education meeting will be held on Monday, July 8, at 6 p.m.

