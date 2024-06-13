YOUTH SPORTS

West Liberty 2, McIntosh AG 10-U defeated Bellefontaine 3, 7-1, on Monday. Kynslie McIntosh had a double and 2 RBI, Presley Strapp, Delaney Morris and Aubree Satterfield each added an RBI and Bentley Sullivan and Paisley Strapp each had a hit. Morris led the Tigers on the mound with 14 strikeouts and a nice play at home plate assisted by Paisley Strapp.

West Liberty 2, McIntosh AG 10-U beat Indian Lake 2, 8-2, on Wednesday. Paisley Strapp led the Tigers with a home run and 3 RBI. Morris added 2 RBI and Presley Strapp and Aubree Satterfield each had a hit. Morris led the Tigers (7-0) on the mound striking out 4 in 2 innings and Kynslie McIntosh and Claudia Louth added 3 more strikeouts.

West Liberty Bello Salon & Spa 12-U won, 11-6, against Bellefontaine 2 on Monday in softball action. Sarah Monroe, Chloe Staten and Zoey Richardson each collected two hits and an RBI. Ella Jacobs, Kenzie Underwood and Siri Monroe each added a hit with Monroe collecting an RBI. Underwood picked up the victory in the circle.

West Liberty Bello Salon & Spa 12-U won, 16-3, against Rushylvania in softball action on Wednesday. Paysley Wesson was 2 for 2 with a home run and 5 RBI, Richardson was 2 for 2 with 2 RBI and Bella Vesey added a two-RBI double. Underwood recorded 5 strikeouts and picked up the victory.