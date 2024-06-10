Allen named OHC North player of the year

WL-S pitcher Eli Allen (pictured) was named the OHC North player of the year and first-team All-Southwest District in Division III. Photo by John Coffman Photography

WL-S pitcher Eli Allen was named the OHC North player of the year in baseball.

Allen was 6-0 with a 0.56 ERA this season and finished his Tiger career with a 14-2 record and a 1.28 ERA.

Besides Allen, WL-S’s Jake Evans was named to the first team along with Mechanicsburg’s Conner Eyink and Jayden Roland.

Named to the second team were WL-S’s Isaiah Reames and Isaac Sertell and Mechanicsburg’s Crew Lafary and Lane Poland.

WL-S’s Caleb Hershberger, Triad’s J.J. Roberts and Mechanicsburg’s Chris Ritchie were each named honorable mention.

All-SW District

Several area baseball players were named All-Southwest District.

In Division II, Urbana’s Will Donahoe and Graham’s Adam Levy were each named to the first team.

Urbana’s Kevin Endres, Colt Lafferty and Grady Lantz were each named to the second team.

In Division III, WL-S’s Allen, Reames and Sertell were each named to the first team and Hershberger was named to the second team.

WL-S’s Sam Lauck and Evans were each named honorable mention.