West Liberty 2, McIntosh AG 10-U defeated Zanesfield 1, 12-7, on Monday. Kynslie McIntosh had 3 RBI with Paisley Strapp adding a home run and an RBI. Delaney Morris had an RBI and Bentley Sullivan and Presley Strapp both added hits.

Morris had 9 strikeouts for WL 2 (5-0).