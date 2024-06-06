Visit Historical Society at Second Saturday, Black Heritage Festival

Submitted story

The Champaign County Historical Society will have a booth at Second Saturday in downtown Urbana on June 8 and the Black Heritage Festival on June 15 to share information on improvements being made to the Historical Society Museum and how to support the museum with a Historical Society membership.

In addition, at Second Saturday, the Historical Society will feature information on the history of Monument Square … and at the Black Heritage Festival, about the history of East Market Street.

Second Saturday, coordinated by Shop Urbana and the Champaign County Visitors Bureau, will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 8 in downtown Urbana. The Historical Society also will be at the July 13 and Sept. 14 Second Saturdays.

For more information, visit the Shop Urbana Facebook page.

The Black Heritage Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, on East Market Street. For details, visit the Black Heritage Festival Facebook page or urbanablkheritagefest.com.

About the Champaign County Historical Society

The Historical Society museum collects, preserves, and interprets artifacts, documents, and other resources from Champaign County to educate current and future generations about our history.

The museum has been located at 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana, since 1972. Originally established in 1934, the museum first housed its collection at the former location of the Champaign County Library on West Market Street, and then moved to the Nutwood Barn, south of Grimes Field on North Main Street.

The museum is open to the public 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Submitted by the Champaign County Historical Society