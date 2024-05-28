King of Ohio demo derby to be held in Lima

LIMA – Triple D Entertainment will present “The King of Ohio,” a demolition derby event featuring the highest level of competition anywhere in the country.

Drivers from all across the U.S. and Canada will descend upon Lima, Ohio, for three days of professional demolition derby action June 14-16.

Kings will be crowned in nine separate divisions, vaulting them into a category reserved only for the fiercest of competitors.

JT Hiltibran of Urbana, Chad Markley of Abilene, Kan. and Pete Hansen of Damascus, Pa. will compete in a 1 vs. 1 vs. 1 format in a spectacle that features two icons and a King meeting on the track for the first time ever.

These three drivers have agreed to put it on the line in front of the world to decide who is worthy of being called a true champion of competition.

Markley is widely recognized as western America’s best, while the same can be said about Hansen in the Midwest.

Hiltibran just happens to be the defending champion and neither of the others can brag about that feat!

This event will be live streamed on Derbynation.tv.

Visit www.tripledentertainmentllc.com for more information.

Submitted by Triple D Entertainment.