Woman’s body found in Brush Lake

Submitted story

WOODSTOCK – On Tuesday, May 28 at 2:56 p.m., the Champaign County Dispatch Center received contact from relatives of Denise N. Fairchild.

The relatives had concerns for her well being, as they had not been able to make contact. Deputies responded to Fairchild’s residence but were not able to locate her.

Based upon information supplied by family members as possible locations Fairchild, 52, might frequent, deputies checked the area of Brush Lake (8371 Brush Lake Road, Woodstock).

Upon arriving at that location, deputies located a female subject in the water at Brush Lake.

Northeast Champaign County Fire and EMS were summoned to the scene. Rescue attempts were conducted and Fairchild was removed from the water. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office. No further details have been made available by investigators.

Information from Champaign County Sheriff’s Office