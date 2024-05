Urbana’s Lyza Forson (pictured) qualified for state by placing 3rd in the shot put (38-10) at the Division II regional meet. Photo by John Coffman Photography Graham’s Taylor Aldredge (pictured) qualified for state by placing 4th in the high jump (5-3) at the Division II regional meet. Photo by John Coffman Photography

Urbana’s Lyza Forson (pictured) qualified for state by placing 3rd in the shot put (38-10) at the Division II regional meet.

Graham’s Taylor Aldredge (pictured) qualified for state by placing 4th in the high jump (5-3) at the Division II regional meet.