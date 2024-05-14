WL-S athletes sign letters of intent

West Liberty-Salem track and field standout Sophia Hardwick recently signed her letter of intent to continue her track and field career at Wilmington University.

During Hardwick’s career at WL-S, she has been a part of four Ohio Heritage Conference titles, two district titles, has earned first-team All-OHC honors and has been a regional qualifier in the 100 and 300 hurdles.

“It’s been fun to watch Sophia develop as a hurdler and then take on the discus as well,” said WL-S Coach Ann Vogel. “She is hard-working and determined and will be a great fit at Wilmington. I’m excited to see her compete for the Quakers.”

Hardwick will major in agriculture business at Wilmington.

In addition, WL-S’s Eli Adkins (class of 2025) recently signed a letter of intent to play golf at Ohio Christian University.

“Eli has been an integral part of the golf team the last two seasons,” said WL-S Coach Sean Stormes. “We know he will do amazing things for OCU.“