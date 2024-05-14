Looking Back – Thackery High School students

The school was located on Kite Road, an eighth of a mile north of Route 55 in Mad River Township. The school building was closed in 1917. Students then attended the new Christiansburg-Jackson School.
Superintendent T.J. Heck was the father of Grace Fern Heck Faust, who would become a prominent attorney and judge in Champaign County.
In 1930, Grace received the degree Juris Doctor, summa cum laude, from The Ohio State University.
Later she was a law researcher under William O. Douglas, who would become a U. S. Supreme Court Justice. She was the first woman in Ohio to be elected as a prosecuting attorney.
Info from Champaign County Historical Society (CCHS).