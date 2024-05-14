Looking Back – Thackery High School students

Photo of Thackery High School students in 1915: front row (l to r), Harry Kelley, Emmett Dingledine, Estell Morris, Gladys Davis, Nina Stevens, Muriel Jenkins and Helen Gentis; second row (l to r), Herman Evilsizor, Clinton Allison, Robert Ireland, Sam Brunner, Homer Leonard, Miss Helen Keller (teacher), Miss Dora Miller (teacher) and T. J. Heck (superintendent); and back row (l to r), Sam Zerkle and Ralph Hill. Submitted photo Thackery High School, 1915 Submitted photo

Submitted story

The school was located on Kite Road, an eighth of a mile north of Route 55 in Mad River Township. The school building was closed in 1917. Students then attended the new Christiansburg-Jackson School.

Superintendent T.J. Heck was the father of Grace Fern Heck Faust, who would become a prominent attorney and judge in Champaign County.

In 1930, Grace received the degree Juris Doctor, summa cum laude, from The Ohio State University.

Later she was a law researcher under William O. Douglas, who would become a U. S. Supreme Court Justice. She was the first woman in Ohio to be elected as a prosecuting attorney.

Info from Champaign County Historical Society (CCHS).