WL-S relay team wins MS state title

The WL-S 4x800 relay team (pictured) won a middle school state title on Saturday. Submitted photo

On Saturday, four boys from the West Liberty-Salem junior high track team participated in the OHSAA Middle School State Track and Field meet at Hilliard Darby High School.

The 4×800 relay team of Adly Knox, Zeke Longshore, Brayan Gullett and Asher Cole won the event in a school record time of 8:52.23 to become state champions.

Cole finished 10th in the 1,600 (4:47.23) and Brayan Gullett placed 18th (4:56.39).

Knox took home 12th in the 800 (2:10.59) and the boys 4×400 relay team of Longshore, Gullett, Knox and Cole placed 14th with a time of 3:54.12.