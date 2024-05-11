Graham, UHS compete at CBC track meet

BELLEFONTAINE – The Urbana boys placed sixth in the KTD and the Graham boys were sixth in the MRD at the CBC track meet at Ben Logan on Friday.

For UHS, Xavier Williams was second in the 100 (11.05).

For Graham, Zack Estep was second in the high jump (6-0).

The Urbana girls placed fifth in the KTD and the Graham girls were fifth in the MRD.

For UHS, Lyza Forson was first in the shot put (39-00.75), Avari Jenkins was third in the 400 (1:03.35), Olivia MacKendrick was third in the 800 (2:31.05) and the 4×400 relay team was third (4:23.73).

For Graham, Hailey Nash was first in the 3,200 (12:16.36), Taylor Aldredge was first in the high jump (5-04.00), the 4×400 relay team was first (4:18.34) and Grace Yukon was second in the 400 (1:01.11).