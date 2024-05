WL-S’s Briley Sullivan belts a triple during Monday’s Division III sectional softball game with visiting Dayton Christian. Photo by John Coffman Photography

WEST LIBERTY – WL-S defeated Dayton Christian, 21-1, in the Division III softball sectional on Monday.

For the Tigers, Briley Sullivan had 2 triples and 5 RBI and Kennedy Wallace earned the win and had 10 strikeouts.

WL-S (7-10) advances to play at Shawnee on Wednesday.

Graham falls

WEST MILTON – Milton-Union beat Graham, 3-0, in the Division II softball sectional on Monday.