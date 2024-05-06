‘Stamp Out Hunger’ event is May 11

Local letter carriers receive and sort donated food during the 2023 Stamp Out Hunger food drive. Submitted photo Second Harvest staff and volunteers sort through food donations during the 2023 Stamp Out Hunger food drive. Submitted photo

Submitted story

The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) will conduct its annual national food drive on Saturday, May 11. NALC’s food drive, first held in 1993, helps feed millions of Americans.

Locally, residents can simply leave their donation of non-perishable food items next to their mailbox on Saturday, May 11. Letter carriers will collect these food donations on that day as they deliver mail along their postal routes and distribute them to the Second Harvest Food Bank (SHFB) and its partner agencies in Clark, Champaign, and Logan counties.

“We’re excited to once again be a part of this food drive,” says Procurement Manager Toni Tayloe-Haddix. “It not only brings the community together for a day of giving, but it also helps us prepare to meet the increased need for food assistance during the summer months when children are out of school.”

On May 11, as they deliver mail, the nation’s 200,000 letter carriers will collect the donations that residents have left near their mailboxes. People are encouraged to leave a sturdy bag (or bags) containing non-perishable foods, such as canned soup, canned vegetables, canned meats, pasta, rice, or cereal near their mailbox ahead of the regular mail delivery this Saturday. The food donations stay in our community, going to help local neighbors. Last year, over 14,000 pounds of food was collected to support SHFB, which translates to 11,600 meals for neighbors in need.

As part of NALC’s support, a $2,000 check was presented to SHFB by NALC Branch 45 President, Brian DeWell, who shared, “Stamp Out Hunger isn’t just about collecting food; it’s about making sure no one in our community goes hungry.”

People who have questions about the drive should inquire with their local letter carrier, contact their local county post offices, or go to nalc.org/food-drive.

Anyone interested in volunteering with the Food Bank should contact Volunteer Specialist, Kurt Heltman at [email protected] or call 937-325-8715 ext. 115.

About Second Harvest Food Bank

Second Harvest Food Bank of Champaign, Clark, and Logan Counties is a member of Feeding America and the Ohio Association of Foodbanks. It serves the tri-county community by sourcing, collecting, storing, and distributing approximately 6 million pounds of food to 60 non-profit partner agencies who feed the hungry directly. Second Harvest is focused on bringing healthy, nutritious food to those in our communities struggling with hunger through innovative programs such as senior food initiatives and mobile pantry distributions.

Second Harvest Food Bank is a registered 501-c-3 nonprofit organization with EIN: 83-2134113.

About National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)

The 294,000-member National Association of Letter Carriers represents letter carriers across the country employed by the U.S. Postal Service, along with retired letter carriers. Founded by Civil War veterans in 1889, the NALC is among the country’s oldest labor unions.