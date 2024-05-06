Pictured are State Degree recipients: Kay Connolly, Austin Olejniczak, Sophia Hardwick, Eli Bell, Jaycee Yelton, Cale Hall and Sami King. Submitted photo

WL-S FFA students receive State Degrees

West Liberty-Salem FFA recently attended the State Convention where a record breaking seven members received their State Degrees. The State Degree is the highest degree a state can bestow upon its members and is awarded to students who have are high achievers within their chapter and beyond. The seven WL-S students receiving their state degree checked a long list of boxes including successful SAE projects, participation in FFA competitions, leadership activities both in FFA and their community, maintaining required GPA, the required high school attendance rate, and community service hours.

State Degree recipients for WL-S are Kay Connolly, Austin Olejniczak, Sophia Hardwick, Eli Bell, Jaycee Yelton, Cale Hall and Sami King.