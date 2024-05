Bad Art by Good People’s Golden Brush Award winner Aaron Brown is pictured with his art’s buyer Marsha Bumgardner, representing The Peoples Savings Bank. Brown’s art accrued the largest number of votes this year with more than 3,200 among the field of 16 entries. The annual fundraiser for the Champaign County Arts Council netted $23,000. The dinner and auction were held at The Woodruff Farm on Friday evening.

Photo by Andrew Grimm Photography