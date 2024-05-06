4-H NOTES

For The Love of Everything 4-H Club

During the club meeting on Sunday, April 14th, many topics were discussed and there were motions passed, as well. The Health Committee gave a presentation about dental health. Our head advisor, Melissa, gave a presentation called “Manners Matter”. Club member volunteers completed skits to demonstrate good versus bad manners. A motion was made and passed to create a gift basket for the Randall Family and to also make a donation. Some members were recognized for completing community service by picking up trash in honor of Earth Day. In announcements, there were several reminders and also information was presented about an upcoming club fundraiser for people to submit pictures of their pets or project animals in a photo contest. This club always has a lot going on!

Submitted by:

Elizabeth Shuryan and Ryleigh Rausch, reporters

Melissa Nunamaker, head advisor