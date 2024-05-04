WL-S boys prevail at WL-S Invitational

WL-S’s Jackson Steider (pictured) won the 110 hurdles at the WL-S Invitational on Friday. Photo by John Coffman Photography

WEST LIBERTY – The West Liberty-Salem boys track squad won the 10-team WL-S Invitational on Friday.

The Tigers had 143.33 points and Versailles was second with 104.

Placing first for the Tigers were Jackson Steider in the 110 hurdles (15.58), Jack Bahan in the 100 (11.14) and 200 (23.02), Asher Knox in the 1,600m (4:33.28) and 800 (2:04.85), Troy Bradley in the 400 (51.98) and the 4×100 relay team (44.72) Henderson, Bahan, McGill, Steider.

Placing second were Dylan King in the 1,600 (4:39.65), Quentin Rudolph in the 800 (2:05.22), Taryn Bradley in the 200 (23.42) and Mark Bair in the discus (155-7) and shot put (43-6.5).

The West Liberty-Salem girls track team placed fourth on Friday.

Bellefontaine won with 142.5 points and WL-S had 101.

Delaney Jones led the Tigers with a first-place finish in the 100. Her time of 12.14 was a Tiger Stadium record.

Placing second for WL-S were Elise Longshore in the pole vault (10-0), the 4×800 relay team of Malia Miller, Addie McAuley, Ashley Yoder and Mallory Bostick (9:53.96) and the 4×100 relay team of Tori Douthwaite, Jones, Gwen McCullough and Chloe Griffith (50.19).

Third-place finishers included Miller in the 1,600 (5:30.06) and the 3,200 (11:45.41), the 4×200 relay team of Douthwaite, Hattie Jacobs, Claire Longshore and Gwen McCullough (1:51.40) and the 4×400 relay team of Yoder, McCullough, Jones and Bostick (4:13.79).

WL-S will host the OHC meet this week.

UHS girls win

YELLOW SPRINGS – The Urbana girls track squad won the 13-team Yellow Springs Invitational on Friday.

Placing first for the Hillclimbers were Lyza Forson in the shot put (37.9.5) and discus (110-4), the 4×400 relay team (4:24.28), Brylee Spriggs in the 300 hurdles (55.27), Hazel Lightle in the 3,200 (13:47.82) and Olivia MacKendrick in the 800 (2:31.11).

For the UHS boys, Zachary Nutt was first in the 800 (2:08.32) and Xavier Williams was second in the 100 (11.18).