About the artist: Warrick

Eric Warrick tried to channel his inner Bob Ross.

The polls are now open for the 13th annual Bad Art by Good People fundraiser, presented by the Champaign County Arts Council.

Today’s featured artist is Eric Warrick. Banker/Regional Manager, F&M Bank

Education: MBA from Urbana University

Organization affiliations: Mental Health Board Champaign and Logan County

Arts involvement: Taking dance classes with my wife this summer. Self-taught on guitar.

Special skills or interests: Going to the Cleveland Browns games with my wife. Playing sand volleyball in the summer.

Comments about your artwork: Trying to channel my inner Bob Ross. I painted a picture of my back yard. It turned out darker than I intended but since it is probably my first and only painting, we can consider it a limited edition!

How to participate

The public can vote for their favorite artwork using PayPal on the Arts Council’s website, www.champaigncountyartscouncil.org. Votes can also be cast with cash, check or credit card at the Arts Council, 119 Miami St., Urbana. The office is open Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dinner auction

A limited number of tickets are available for the dinner and auction, which will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, May 3 at Woodruff Farm, 3143 U.S. Route 36. Tickets are $30 and include a catered dinner and dessert.

The “Bad Art” will be auctioned after dinner. All proceeds will benefit the Arts Council.

Tickets are for sale at the Arts Council’s office and online at the Arts Council’s website.

The Diamond sponsor for the event is Wallace & Turner Insurance. Gold sponsor is The V. Patrick Hamilton Group/REMAX Alliance. Silver sponsor is CRSI. Bronze sponsors are Civista Bank and Henderson Land Investment Co.

For more information, contact the Arts Council office at 937-653-7557.