About the artist: Ronda Taylor

The sentiment of Ronda Taylor’s artwork is “Don’t let age control your life, let life control your age.” Submitted photo

The polls are now open for the 13th annual Bad Art by Good People fundraiser, presented by the Champaign County Arts Council.

Today’s featured artist is Ronda Taylor, Outreach Administrator, Urbana Champaign County Senior Center.

Arts involvement: I love the arts, but have never considered myself as artistic but crafty. I enjoy being crafty!

Special skills or interests: My background and interest is with our senior population. My grandmother used to tell me I was an old soul because I would sit for hours and talk to my great-grandmother and all her stories. Wow, the knowledge and wisdom I learned. I learned from a very young age that older folks have so much to teach us. I have enjoyed my many years of working with seniors and trying to help in whatever small way to make their twilight years the best years.

Comments about your artwork: Our motto at the UCCSC is “Don’t let age control your life, let life control your age.” I wanted my artwork to reflect this sentiment. So many times our seniors are the forgotten generation but they do still live active lives, have so much knowledge, and have so much fun doing it.

How to participate

The public can vote for their favorite artwork using PayPal on the Arts Council’s website, www.champaigncountyartscouncil.org. Votes can also be cast with cash, check or credit card at the Arts Council, 119 Miami St., Urbana. The office is open Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dinner auction

A limited number of tickets are available for the dinner and auction, which will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, May 3 at Woodruff Farm, 3143 U.S. Route 36. Tickets are $30 and include a catered dinner and dessert.

The “Bad Art” will be auctioned after dinner. All proceeds will benefit the Arts Council.

Tickets are for sale at the Arts Council’s office and online at the Arts Council’s website.

The Diamond sponsor for the event is Wallace & Turner Insurance. Gold sponsor is The V. Patrick Hamilton Group/REMAX Alliance. Silver sponsor is CRSI. Bronze sponsors are Civista Bank and Henderson Land Investment Co.

For more information, contact the Arts Council office at 937-653-7557.