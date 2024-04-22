About the artist: Morgan

Laura Morgan enjoyed creating her “Daisy Warhol” art. Submitted photo

Submitted story

The polls are now open for the 13th annual Bad Art by Good People fundraiser, presented by the Champaign County Arts Council.

Today’s featured artist is Laura Morgan, School Counselor, Triad Middle School

Education: B.S.-BGSU; MS-University of Dayton

Organization Affiliations: OSCA, TEA, BGSU Alumni Association, Falcon Flames, President of DelMax Construction Services

Arts involvement: Supporting all school arts programs, chaperoning MS students on art field trips to Dayton and Springfield. I appreciate all forms of the arts!

Special skills or interests: Avid reader, craft dabbler, and puzzling. I have put on 11 proms! Twelfth will be in May.

Comments about your artwork: My piece “Daisy Warhol,” reflects a lifetime love of crafting as my art. My greatest influences have been my mom and my middle school art teachers. I have learned so much from them, Mrs. DeSalvo, Gail Wilson, and Stacie Dundon. The fundamentals of the color wheel, shading, brush strokes, etc. all contribute to my everyday life and love of art in all its forms!

How to participate

The public can vote for their favorite artwork using PayPal on the Arts Council’s website, www.champaigncountyartscouncil.org. Votes can also be cast with cash, check or credit card at the Arts Council, 119 Miami St., Urbana. The office is open Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Watch the Urbana Daily Citizen during the weeks leading up to the dinner for profiles on each artist and photos of the artists with their creations.

Dinner auction

A limited number of tickets are available for the dinner and auction, which will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, May 3 at Woodruff Farm, 3143 U.S. Route 36. Tickets are $30 and include a catered dinner and dessert.

The “Bad Art” will be auctioned after dinner. All proceeds will benefit the Arts Council.

Tickets are for sale at the Arts Council’s office and online at the Arts Council’s website.

The Diamond sponsor for the event is Wallace & Turner Insurance. Gold sponsor is The V. Patrick Hamilton Group/REMAX Alliance. Silver sponsor is CRSI. Bronze sponsors are Civista Bank and Henderson Land Investment Co.

For more information, contact the Arts Council office at 937-653-7557.