Urbana native magician entertains troops in the Middle East

Photo illustration submitted by Michael Kent

A resident of Hilliard, Ohio and native of Urbana, comedian and magician Michael Kent recently returned from the Middle East where he was asked by The U.S. Navy’s MWR (Morale, Welfare and Recreation) Dept. and Navy Entertainment to present his show to service members stationed at NSA Bahrain and on board an active aircraft carrier at sea.

“It’s the greatest honor to perform for these folks,” said Kent, a 2001 graduate of The Ohio State University. “Many of them haven’t been home in a long time, and in the case of the folks out at sea, they’ve been working since November without shore leave and giving them a tiny break from the monotony and hard work is the least I can do for them.”

Part of Kent’s trip involved landing and taking off from the deck of the moving aircraft carrier, which he describes as one of the most intense experiences in his life.

This tour marks the fifth time Kent has been asked to travel overseas to perform for American troops. He’s now visited 30 military bases to present his show.

Kent’s show is a combination of comedy and magic that has earned him past titles of “Entertainer of the Year” and “Magician of the Year” as well as being featured on The CW television show “Penn & Teller: Fool Us.”

He has been performing professionally for 21 years.

