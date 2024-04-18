Pictured: Lola Rice, Madison McAlexander, Nathan Deere, Morgan Richards, Sam Wilhelm, Lauren Stollings, Michael Hooten, Bryce Stambaugh, Amari Jones. Submitted photo Pictured: Aerianna Hernandez, Mason Farmer, Kianna Gsell, Janelle Hensley, John Chambers. Submitted photo

Urbana FFA teams compete at state

Urbana FFA members took part in the State Career Development Events on March 23rd. The Dairy Products, Equine, and General Livestock teams competed in this event. On March 28, Ollie Richards competed at the state Dairy Cattle CDE. These competitions promote leadership and life skills for the students involved. All students take part in practices before the contests, to learn the skills they will need for the competitions. Teams are made up of up to eight members, and are given an accumulative score on the three highest ratings.

In the Dairy Products Contest contestants have to identify and score milk defects. They must also ID different cheeses, do CMT scores on samples of milk, score and ID defects on milker units, score sediment pads, and tell the difference between Dairy and Non-dairy products. Finally they must take a test based on the dairy industry and trends within the industry. There were 35 schools present at the competition and over 130 individual contestants. The participants from Urbana were Kianna Gsell (7th), Aaron Hernandez (16th), John Chambers (25th), Mason Farmer (46th), and Janelle Hensley (58th). The team placed 6th overall.

In the Equine Management contest contestants have to judge halter classes, riding classes, hay class, and have to identify general tact and equipment. They are also tested on equine science and management. There were 108 teams present at the competition and over 300 individual contestants. The participant from Urbana was Amari Jones (244th).

The General Livestock students judge two classes of beef, swine, and sheep based on market and breeding characteristics. They also have three female selection classes and two paper scenario classes. Individually, there were 1072 individuals who competed in the competition. The individuals who competed were Samuel Wilhelm (110th), Lauren Stollings (381st), Nathan Deere (430th), Madison McAlexander (439th), Brooklyn Randall (459th), Bryce Stambaugh (471st), Michael Hooten (474th), and Lola Rice (810th). Overall, the team placed 62nd out of 192 teams. Urbana had one middle school participant who was judged separately, Xavier Phillips (127th).

The Dairy Cattle CDE is an educational activity designed as a practical method of teaching students to select quality dairy cattle. Students will be challenged with pedigree evaluation, sire selection, linear evaluation, a written test, placing classes and written class reasons. The only participant at the State competition from Urbana was Ollie Richards (151st).

Congratulations to all the contestants on a job well done and for all the hard work this spring.

Respectfully submitted,

Kianna Gsell

Urbana FFA Reporter