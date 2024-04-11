Runner on a mission

U.S. Navy veteran Paul Johnson and his supporters make their way up the hill heading east on U.S. Route 36 east of Ludlow Road on Wednesday morning. Andrew Grimm Photography

By Andrew Grimm

Contributing writer

U.S. Navy veteran Paul Johnson made his way through Champaign County this week on his Transcontinental Run across the United States.

The record timed from San Diego to New York is 42 days, and Johnson hopes to beat that time. According to his website, Johnson was on his 39th day at mid-week. Some local distance runners joined him on legs of his journey through Champaign County on U.S. Route 36.

Johnson’s journey began after using alcohol to cope with the stress of life as a sailor.

Once on dry land again, Johnson realized how destructive stress and alcohol had become.

“While it led to some amazing opportunities, it was an extremely difficult tour that weighed heavily on myself,” said Johnson.

Johnson hopes to be a beacon of light for those struggling with mental health. Alongside his world record attempt, his goal is to raise $1 million for Team RWB, a community of veterans, service members, military families and supporters who help veterans lead healthier lives through fitness events, training and programs.

Johnson shares his journey on social media and his website hoping to “inspire others to get up, engage in physical activity, and find their own positive outlets”

For more information on Johnson and TeamRWB, visit PaulJohnson.run and TeamRWB.org.

Reach the newsroom at [email protected]