WL-S nips West Jefferson in softball

WEST LIBERTY – WL-S rallied for a 6-5 win over West Jefferson in OHC softball on Tuesday.

For the Tigers, Kennedy Wallace earned the win, allowing seven hits, striking out five and walking four. Whitney Strapp, Wallace and Briley Sullivan each had two hits.

Indians win

SPRINGFIELD – Mechanicsburg beat Northeastern, 7-3, in OHC softball on Tuesday.

For the Indians, Addie DeLong was 3 for 4 with a triple and Jasalyn Sartin – the winning pitcher – and Emily Conley each had 2 RBI.

Triad loses

NORTH LEWISBURG – Fairbanks upended Triad, 20-0, in OHC softball on Tuesday.

The Cardinals had 1 hit and 4 errors.

Graham falls

ST. PARIS – North Union beat Graham, 8-0, in CBC softball on Tuesday.

UHS falls

Visiting London defeated Urbana, 17-1, in CBC softball on Tuesday.