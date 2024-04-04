Local artist Debbie Loffing to discuss her work on Sunday

Debbie Loffing will discuss her work at the Champaign County Arts Council on April 7 at 5 p.m. at 119 Miami Street, Urbana. Submitted photo

Debbie Loffing, an amazingly talented and versatile artist will discuss her work at the Champaign County Arts Council on April 7 at 5 p.m. at 119 Miami Street, Urbana.

“I began my artistic career as a self-taught potter, mostly making one-off functional pottery with a lot of surface design and texture. Today my creative work includes pottery, assemblage, sculpture, encaustic, and printmaking,” she said. “For me, the wonderful thing about art is the continued exploration of different mediums. The possibilities are endless. I love to build layers into my art through texture and color. Surprisingly, each medium influences the other.”