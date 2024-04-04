Left to right: Regent Kim Snyder, speaker for the day Pete Yost and Claudia Foulk who introduced him. Submitted photo

The Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 10 a.m. at the Champaign County Historical Society Museum. Eighteen members and three guests attended.

Regent Kim Snyder called the meeting to order. Members Becky Shultz, Pat Detwiler, Kathy Detwiler, and Joanna Woodburn participated in the opening ritual. The regent led the recitation of the Preamble to the Constitution of the United States of America.

Regent Snyder introduced “Aunt D’Ann,” new member from Texas, who was attending by video conference. Other special guests introduced were Pete Yost, speaker of the day, and Kathy Bailey, friend of Claudia Foulk.

The President General’s message and minutes of the previous meeting were emailed to members prior to the meeting, and there were no questions or comments related to either.

Claudia Foulk introduced Pete Yost, who gave a very informative talk including his background in social work and his experiences working in the foster care system, with pertinent statistics. Regent Snyder presented Pete with a DAR Christian Waldschmidt Homestead puzzle in appreciation. A short break followed. Refreshments were provided by Claudia Foulk.

The minutes of the previous meeting were filed. Regent Snyder reported that Chapter brochures are now available, and Wreaths Across America brochures should be available in April. We are collecting pull tabs for Ronald McDonald House and gift cards for local veteran emergency relief. The regent showed a bottle of bourbon distilled in Milford, Ohio, near the Christian Waldschmidt Homestead. Sales of the bottles benefit CWH. The CWH replica was circulated for loose change.

Regent’s Report: If attending the State Conference next week on Friday, wear R.E.D. on Friday for the group picture. Electronic voting is premiering at this event. Regent Snyder has completed GEP1 and GEP2 and will receive a green cord on Saturday. Members can donate money or an umbrella for Women’s Issues project.

Continental Congress (June 26-30) registration is online. Emails will be sent advising members that registration is open. Consider traveling via the Ohio bus trip and utilizing hotel reservations through the Ohio group.

The Chapter received a thank you note from Sycamore House for our donation. Several members attended Healing Histories at the Gloria Theater; it was fantastic.

Regent Snyder thanked everyone who has accepted officer roles for the next administration. Be sure to support them by taking on a committee position, or just showing up! We need leadership on all levels.

Regent Snyder has completed the Ohio Attorney General’s Charitable U program.

The regent encouraged everyone to vote.

Continue to check with each other and ask for help if needed.

There was no Vice-Regent’s Report.

Chaplain’s Report: This was given by Becky Shultz for Chaplain Lynda Berube.

Treasurer’s Report: Judy Brooks gave the report. Linda Fullerton moved, and Pat Detwiler seconded, that this chapter give a donation through the Ohio DAR to Kate Duncan Smith DAR School towards the anniversary bell tower and park project.

Registrar’s Report: Regent Snyder reported for Registrar Dona Tullis that the regent’s four relatives in Texas, D’Ann Dixon, Leslie Reichert, Leahray Wroten, and Marydell Smith, were approved for membership by NSDAR as of March 5. Our chapter now has 85 members.

There was no Historian’s Report.

Librarian’s Report: Claudia Foulk reported on Margaret Cochran Corbin, who went to the battlefield with her husband and took over his position as gunner upon his being killed. She received extensive wounds, was the first woman recognized as a Patriot and received a pension in July, 1779.

Becky Shultz reported that the scrapbook is up to date. Those attending State Conference next week arranged ridesharing briefly.

There was no Unfinished Business or New Business.

The next meeting of the Chapter will be Monday, April 15, 2024, at 1:30 p.m., at the St. Paris Library. The program will be given by Regent Snyder on “Can you prove the Bible with Archaeology?” The Nominating Committee will present its report, and we plan to have our first virtual member installation ceremony.

The meeting was adjourned at 11:30 a.m.

Joanna Woodburn

Recording Secretary