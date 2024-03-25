Skillings named first-team All-Ohio

Mechanicsburg senior Olivia Skillings (pictured) has been named first-team All-Ohio in Division III. Photo by John Coffman Photography

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Division III and IV girls basketball All-Ohio teams were announced Monday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

Mechanicsburg senior Olivia Skillings was named first-team All-Ohio in Division III after averaging 15 points per game.

Mechanicsburg senior Addie DeLong was named special mention All-Ohio.

Also in Division III, West Liberty-Salem senior Lilly Weaver was named honorable mention All-Ohio.

The Division I and II girls All-Ohio teams will be announced on Tuesday, followed by the boys basketball All-Ohio teams on Wednesday and Thursday.

The OPSWA was created in 1972 to support, promote and recognize coverage of high school sports across Ohio and is endorsed by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.