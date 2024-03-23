Indians, Cardinals compete at Triad Relays

Mechanicsburg’s Prestyn Griffith (pictured) wins the high jump at the Triad Relays on Saturday. Photo by John Coffman Photography Triad’s Cayla Eaton (pictured) smiles as she wins the 100 hurdles at the Triad Relays on Saturday. Photo by John Coffman Photography

NORTH LEWISBURG – Triad and Mechanicsburg both competed at the chilly Triad Relays on Saturday.

Earning first places for the Mechanicsburg boys were the 400 relay team, the 800 relay team, the 800 sprint medley relay team, the 1,600 relay team and Prestyn Griffith in the high jump.

The Triad boys 1,200 relay team and 3,200 relay team each placed second.

Placing first for the Mechanicsburg girls were the 800 relay team, the 800 sprint medley relay team, the 1,600 relay team and the distance medley relay team.

Placing first for the Triad girls were Cayla Eaton in the 100 hurdles and the long jump, the 1,200 relay team, Kimber Instine in the high jump, Ellie Johnson in the pole vault and Mia LeMay in the discus.