Meeting set to discuss Urbana athletic facilities improvement

Pictured is an image of the Urbana High School football stadium moved slightly to the east of its current location, as proposed in a facilities improvement plan. Submitted photo

Submitted story

All community members are invited to participate in a crucial discussion regarding options for the renovation of athletic facilities and the development of an Athletics Facilities Master Plan for the Urbana School District.

The meeting will take place on April 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Urbana PK-8 Elementary/Jr. High Cafeteria located at 1673 South U.S. 68, Urbana.

The potential renovation projects encompass Hillclimber Stadium, Boyce Street Athletic Complex and the PK-8 site and aim to enhance the overall athletic experience for students and the community alike, and ensure the vitality of the facilities for years to come.

An advisory committee has been meeting to consider options for the facility improvements. As part of the committee’s commitment to transparency and inclusivity, the input and feedback of all stakeholders in the Urbana community is valued. The committee believes that engaging with the community is essential as the recommendations are made for the future of the athletic facilities.

This meeting provides an opportunity for collaboration with residents, parents, students, and local organizations to ensure that proposed renovations align with the needs and aspirations of the community. During the meeting, attendees will have the opportunity to review the proposed master plan options, ask questions, and provide feedback on various aspects of the projects.

The input gathered from the community will be instrumental in shaping the final design and implementation of the renovations.

Together, we can create spaces that not only meet the needs of our student-athletes but also serve as valuable resources for our entire community. Community members unable to attend the meeting in person can still participate virtually through a livestream of the event, accessible via the Urbana City Schools YouTube Channel.

For more information about the athletic facilities renovation project and the upcoming community meeting, please contact either Superintendent Charles Thiel at (937) 653-1402 or via email at [email protected], or UHS Athletic Director Greg Hower at (937) 653-1416 or via email at [email protected].

Submitted by Urbana City Schools.