Graham claims D-II state wrestling title

Graham’s Brogan Tucker (right) wins the Division II state title at 144 pounds on Sunday. Photo by John Coffman Photography Graham’s Gunner Cramblett (on top) wins the Division II state title at 175 pounds on Sunday. Photo by John Coffman Photography Graham’s Hayden Hughes wins the Division II state title at 138 pounds on Sunday. Photo by John Coffman Photography

COLUMBUS – Graham won its 23rd straight – and 25th overall – Division II state wrestling title on Sunday.

The Falcons had 135.5 points and Buckeye was second with 125.

Graham had three individual champions.

In the finals at 138 pounds, Hayden Hughes decisioned James Lindsay of Watterson, 5-3.

At 144, Brogan Tucker decisioned Cael Gilmore of Marengo Highland, 8-3.

And at 175, Gunner Cramblett pinned Steven Duffy of Woodridge in 0:55.

At 165, Graham’s Bryce Kohler placed second after losing in the finals to Michael Boyle of Watterson, 5-1.

Also for the Falcons, Jake Landis (106) and Blaine Demarco (126) both placed fourth.

The state title for Tucker was his third and it was Cramblett’s second.

In Division III, Triad’s Awsom Mitchell placed second at 175 after losing to Luke James of Milan Edison, 11-5.

Mechanicsburg’s Ronnie Thomas placed third at 190 by pinning Owen Pummel of Indian Lake in 1:30.

In the girls state wrestling tournament, Urbana’s Libertie Nigh placed third at 100 by decisioning Ella Thomas of Poland Seminary, 6-4.