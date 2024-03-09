Graham holds narrow lead at state wrestling meet

Triad’s Awsom Mittchell (pictured) has advanced to Sunday’s Division III state finals at 175 pounds. Photo by John Coffman Photography

COLUMBUS – Graham leads at the Division II state wrestling tournament after Saturday’s rounds, but it’s not a run-away.

The Falcons have 109.5 points and Buckeye is second with 101.

Advancing to Sunday’s finals for Graham were Hayden Hughes (138 pounds), Brogan Tucker (144), Bryce Kohler (165) and Gunner Cramblett (175).

Buckeye also has four wrestlers in the finals.

Both teams also have wrestlers alive in Sunday’s consolation rounds.

In Division III, Triad’s Awsom Mitchell (175) advanced to the finals.

Mechanicsburg’s Ronnie Thomas (190) lost in Saturday’s semifinals.

In the girls state wrestling tournament, Urbana’s Libertie Nigh (100 pounds) is still alive in Sunday’s consolations rounds.