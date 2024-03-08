Tramec LLC acquires Johnson Welded Products

Pictured is Johnson Welded Products, located on Edgewood Avenue in Urbana. Photo by John Coffman Photography

OAK BROOK, Illinois — Johnson Welded Products (JWP) in Urbana has been acquired by a company based in Illinois, according to information released on Tuesday afternoon.

Tramec, LLC announced it has acquired JWP, calling it the “the air reservoir specialist” in its industry.

JWP currently produces air reservoirs for suppliers of tractor trailer, military, public transportation, and public safety vehicles worldwide. Located on Edgewood Avenue, JWP has been a family-owned and operated company for more than 50 years and has expanded as the business has grown into a nearly 200,000-square-foot facility.

“We are proud of the reputation that Johnson Welded Products has earned as a leading manufacturer and service provider since we built our first reservoir in 1970,” Lilli Johnson, president of Johnson Welded Products, stated in a prepared release provided by Tramec. “It’s always been our driving force to achieve exceptional loyalty with our amazing customers by having great people build remarkable products in Ohio.”

Johnson said that Johnson family members will continue in leadership roles.

Mark Holm, chief commercial officer of Tramec, LLC, stated in a prepared release, “Tramec is honored to welcome the JWP organization to the Tramec family and we are eager to continue the tradition of JWP’s mission to supply high-quality products and services to customers in the tractor-trailer, military, public transportation, and public safety vehicle markets worldwide.”

Chelly Gomez, chief operating officer of Tramec’s Commercial vehicle platform stated in the prepared release, “JWP has consistently demonstrated expertise and success in a broad array of manufacturing and service-related areas. We are beyond excited to add JWP’s manufacturing prowess to Tramec’s existing US-based manufacturing portfolio of companies. Tramec is thrilled to expand our investment and our commitment to provide top-quality ‘Made in America’ products to our extensive list of customers.”

The sale price was not made public. Both companies are privately held.

According to Tramec Marketing Director Amy Hancock, Johnson Welded Products will continue to be a well-known industry brand name under the parent company Tramec, LLC. It joins the following brands in Tramec’s Commercial Vehicle Group: Fleet Engineers, Penz Products and Tramec Sloan.

About Tramec, LLC

Tramec, LLC operates numerous manufacturing and distribution facilities throughout North America, Asia, and Australia participating in an array of vertical markets, including commercial vehicle and automotive, industrial, HVAC, lawn and garden, recreational vehicle, marine, construction, and agriculture. The brand portfolio includes Tramec Sloan, Fleet Engineers, Penz Products, Continental-Aero, Esdan Plastics, Tramec Plastics & Composites, CS Automation, Boehm & Leckner Multi Moulds and now, Johnson Welded Products. Tramec, LLC has a growing footprint of manufacturing sites throughout the United States and prides itself on the “Made in America” business model it has fostered throughout its history.