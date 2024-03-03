WL-S’s Jones shines at indoor state track meet

WL-S’s Delaney Jones (pictured) shined at the OATCCC D2/3 Indoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday. Submitted photo

GENEVA, Ohio – West Liberty-Salem junior standout Delaney Jones had a banner day at the OATCCC D2/3 Indoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday here at the SPIRE Institute.

Jones started the day taking runner-up honors in the long jump with a jump of 18-2.25, then cruised to win her preliminary heat in the 60-meter dash.

In the 60-meter finals, Jones ran a blistering 7.67 to win the state title. Both marks were WL-S school records.

Jones is only the second athlete in WL-S school history to win an indoor state title.

“Delaney had some big goals for herself going into state, and that’s where it starts,” said WL-S Coach Ann Vogel. “The long jump is a new event for her and state was only the third time she’s competed in it, so it’s going to be fun to see how she develops with some more experience. She ran a smart prelim and did what it took to win her heat, which set her up for the finals. I’m proud of her composure and determination.”

West Liberty-Salem finished in a tie for 7th in a field of 72 teams.