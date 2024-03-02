Graham wins D-II district wrestling title

Triad’s Awsom Mitchell (on top) vies with Jayden Bradley of Twin Valley at 175 pounds during the Division III district wrestling tournament at Troy. Mitchell won the district title. Photo by John Coffman Photography Graham’s Brogan Tucker (on top) won the Division II district title at 144 pounds. Photo by John Coffman Photography

WILMINGTON – Graham won the Division II district wrestling tournament on Saturday with 236 points and the Falcons have nine individual state qualifiers.

Urbana was 24th at the district with 26 points.

For the Falcons, Jake Landis (106 pounds), Brogan Tucker (144), Gunner Cramblett (175) and Chet Mannier (190) each won the district title.

Placing second for Graham were Hayden Hughes (138) and Danny Hoke (215).

Also for the Falcons, Blaine Demarco (126) and Bryce Kohler each placed third and Micah Krieger (132) was fourth.

Urbana’s lone state qualifier is Layne Settle, who placed fourth at 150 at the district tourney.

Division III

At the Division III district wrestling tournament at Troy on Saturday, Triad’s Awsom Mitchell qualified for state by claiming the title at 175.

The Mechanicsburg wrestling team placed third at the Division III Central District tournament at Heath on Saturday, scoring 90 points.

For the Indians, Nolan Fraley (106) and Ronnie Thomas (190) each qualified for state by winning the district title.