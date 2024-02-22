New Mechanicsburg police officer sworn in

Nathan Anderson, the department’s newest full-time police officer, was sworn in by Mayor Jason Adelsberger at the start of the meeting on Feb. 19. Photo via Mechanicsburg Police Department

By Alixandria Wells-Good

Contributing writer

MECHANICSBURG — The Mechanicsburg Village Council met on Monday, Feb. 19 at a regularly-scheduled meeting in the municipal building.

Mechancisburg Police Chief David Patrick introduced council to Nathan Anderson, the department’s newest full-time police officer. Anderson was sworn in by Mayor Jason Adelsberger at the start of the meeting.

Village Administrator Roger Brake informed council that there was a company in town making markings for fiber optic installation. He stated that the village had not been informed of this, nor had the company registered as a contractor working in town. After discussion, it was decided that Brake would take the necessary paperwork to the team working in town and request that they complete it immediately, so that the village had records of their work and insurance.

Brake went on to share that the street department will soon begin clearing a right of way beside the coffee shop in town. He also stated that the emergency lift pump at the dump needs repaired. He stated that quotes are being obtained for that.

Lastly, Brake informed council that the water department is requesting funds to rebuild a high service pump at the water department. The current quote is for $6,000. After discussion, it was decided to table the request until more information is gathered regarding the history of the current water pumps and additional quotes are obtained.

Zoning Officer Dusty Hurst reported to the council that he had been getting many calls about the markings made in town for the fiber optics.

Adelsberger informed council that he is still working with Union Township regarding their new contract for fire and EMS services. The township has requested some data from the village before they agree to the contract, and Adelsberger stated that the village is gathering that information to share with them. He said that the current deadline for a decision from the township to sign the contract is March 15.

Patrick shared the most recent citation list, and asked for clarification on the rules of who is permitted to use the village’s dump site. Council stated that they needed to clarify that before answering. Discussion was had regarding getting signs to post at the dump.

The council then went into executive session to discuss a personnel matter. It was stated afterwards that no decisions were made during the executive session.

The village council will meet next on Monday, March 4, at 6:30 p.m. in the municipal building. Village council meetings are open to the public.

