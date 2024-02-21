Team Champ swimmers compete at district meets

Team Champ swimmers competed at district swimming and diving championships last Saturday.

In girls’ action, Mechanicsburg’s Emma Moore swam at Ohio University in the Central/East/Southeast District Meet with a 23rd finish in the 100 Yard Butterfly in a time of 1:12.21 and a 15th place finish in the 200 Yard Individual Medley in a time of 2:31.45.

At the Southwest District meet held at Miami University, Graham’s 200 Yard Freestyle Relay team of Thomas Neff, Joshua Ryman, Braden Bost and Caleb Owens finished in 23rd with a time of 1:42.86. The same team competed in the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay and finished 18th with a time of 3:53.96.

In other events, Thomas Neff of Graham finished 28th in the 100 Yard Butterfly with a time of 1:02.50 and Triad’s Grayden Edwards finished 18th in the 200 Yard Freestyle with a time of 1:58.51 and 16th in the 500 Yard Freestyle with a time of 5:17.91.