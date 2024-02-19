Burroughs running for sheriff

Burroughs

Editor’s note: Both Republican candidates for Champaign County Sheriff were invited to answer questions about their candidacy for the March 19 primary election.

Chad Burroughs

I am proud to call Champaign County my home. Having been born and raised here, I graduated from Graham High School. My journey began as an undercover narcotics officer, and over the years, I’ve risen through the ranks, holding titles such as Sergeant, Detective Sergeant, Major and Colonel. Along with serving in many positions, here and around the world, these roles have given me a deep understanding of the field, making me the ideal candidate for the position of Sheriff. With my strong ties to the community and extensive experience, I am fully committed to serving and protecting Champaign County with an unwavering integrity and dedication.

What are the strengths both inside the sheriff’s office and within the community to be maximized by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office?

As someone who grew up in Champaign County, I deeply understand and appreciate the strengths that both our Sheriff’s Office and community possess.

Our Sheriff’s Office is full of great people with valuable talents and skills. My commitment to this county runs deep, and I am fully committed to utilizing these strengths and enhancing them for the betterment of our community. By taking advantage of collaboration and leveraging our collective resources, we can create an even safer and more prosperous environment for all residents to thrive and raise their families.

Champaign County holds a special place in my heart, not just because it’s where I was born and raised, but because of its incredible people and sense of community. Their dedication to making Champaign County a better place is inspiring, and it’s an honor to be part of such a wonderful community. I am grateful for their support and look forward to continuing to serve them with integrity and dedication. Together, we can achieve great things for Champaign County.

What are the weaknesses facing local law enforcement that can be fixed or improved?

Local law enforcement in Champaign County faces several weaknesses that can be addressed to enhance effectiveness and efficiency.

One significant challenge is the lack of manpower, which can impact response times and coverage across the county. Additionally, funding constraints can create limitations on resources and capabilities. To address these issues, I believe establishing a mutual aid agreement among local village police departments could greatly improve response times and coverage county wide. By pooling resources and coordinating efforts, law enforcement agencies can better address staffing shortages and ensure more comprehensive coverage throughout the community.

I believe in fostering a culture of teamwork and collaboration within the law enforcement agencies is essential. Working together as a cohesive team not only improves the working environment but also enhances overall effectiveness in keeping our people in Champaign County safe.

We can create a stronger and safer community where residents feel secure in their homes and neighborhoods and that their needs are being met, that they matter. Together, we can address these weaknesses and work towards making Champaign County a better place to work, live and raise families.

What opportunities can be realized by the Sheriff’s Office in the future?

I believe there is always opportunity to grow and serve better. There are a couple of key opportunities I think we could work together on in the Sheriff’s Office to impact our team and community better.

By collaborating closely with other agencies and first responders within the county, we can create a safer environment for all residents. By pooling resources and expertise, we can address challenges more effectively and improve overall response times and coverage.

Also, leveraging new technology presents an exciting opportunity to enhance efficiency and effectiveness. Having experienced firsthand the benefits of modern technology and training throughout my career, I am committed to implementing innovative solutions that streamline operations and improve service delivery.

Additionally, there is an opportunity to improve communications between Champaign County Law Enforcement and its citizens. By utilizing various platforms and strategies that have proven effective elsewhere, we can bring greater transparency, trust, and engagement within the community. These opportunities represent pathways to a stronger, safer and more connected Champaign County for all residents.

What specific threats to operations and safety should be addressed to better serve the community?

To better serve the community and ensure safety, I believe there are a couple of specific threats to be addressed.

First, tackling the drug problems in our area is paramount. We can implement proactive measures to combat drug trafficking and addiction to help mitigate associated crimes and safeguard residents.

Second, in the light of the concerning rise in active shootings nationwide, it’s imperative to enhance preparedness and response protocols. This includes investing in additional training for law enforcement personnel to effectively handle such incidents and minimize casualties.

Third, addressing warnings of potential terrorist acts issued by our Government. Collaborating with relevant agencies to assess and mitigate potential threats can help safeguard our community against such risks.

And lastly, improving safety policies for local schools is essential for protecting our youth. This involves implementing comprehensive safety measures, such as increased security measures and crisis response plans. To enhance safety operations, it’s essential to prioritize increasing manpower, provide additional training, and fostering collaboration among police agencies in Champaign County. By working together as a cohesive team, we can create a safer environment for all citizens.

What are your thoughts on the new landscape for legalized marijuana in Ohio?

As a candidate for sheriff, my primary duty is to uphold the law and ensure safety of our community. While I have concerns about the legalization of marijuana and its potential impact, I recognize the democratic process and the will of the people that led to its passage. Actually my focus remains the same regardless – ensuring the safety and well-being of our community within the framework of the law.

Closing statement

In seeking this office, my sole aim is to enhance safety and prosperity in Champaign County. By collaborating with fellow government agencies, we can create a more efficient and effective environment for all. Let’s seize this opportunity for positive change together, making our community and even greater place to live, work and raise families. Your voice matters now more than ever.